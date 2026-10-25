AAA held their Heroes Inmortales 2026 show on Saturday, October 24.

AAA World Trios Championship

Los Perros del Mal (c) def. La Parka, Mr. Iguana & Niño Hamburguesa

Los Perros del Mal retained the AAA World Trios Championship after a competitive six-man tag team match. Karmen Petrovic distracted Niño Hamburguesa at ringside, allowing Los Perros to attack him. Petrovic later distracted the referee, giving Daga an opportunity to hit La Parka with a low blow before securing the roll-up victory.

Following the match, Los Perros continued their attack until Big Mami made a surprise return to confront Petrovic. Mami cleared the ring and attempted a cannonball, but Daga pulled Petrovic to safety.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

La Catalina (c) def. Flammer and La Hiedra

La Catalina successfully defended her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Flammer and La Hiedra in a triple threat match. The two members of Las Toxicas initially worked together against the champion before disagreements over pinfall attempts caused their alliance to fall apart.

Maravilla attempted to help La Hiedra by handing her the championship belt, but Catalina avoided the attack. Catalina then knocked Flammer into La Hiedra before connecting with the Busaiku Knee for the victory. Las Toxicas argued following the match.

Rey Fenix Announces Open Challenge

In a backstage segment, Rey Fenix spoke with Mini Vikingo about their scheduled AAA Latin American Championship match. Vikingo revealed that he suffered an elbow injury in NXT and requires surgery.

Fenix agreed to honor Vikingo’s championship opportunity once he returns from injury. In the meantime, Fenix announced an open challenge for next week’s show.

AAA Mega Championship

El Grande Americano (c) def. Dominik Mysterio

El Grande Americano retained the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio in a match featuring interference from Dorian Roldan, Omos and Rey Mysterio.

Roldan attacked the champion with a chair before the match, while Omos later interfered to prevent El Grande Americano from securing the victory. Omos also confronted Pimpinela Escarlata at ringside before El Grande Americano took him down with a suicide dive.

Rey Mysterio eventually arrived and attacked Omos with a 619 around the ring post, followed by several chair shots. Dominik attempted to take the chair away from his father but was struck as well.

El Grande Americano capitalized on the situation and connected with his headbutt finisher to retain the championship. Rey appeared frustrated afterward, having inadvertently cost Dominik the match.