AAA held their Heroes Inmortales 2026 week two show on Saturday, October 31.

The show started with one half of the Mixed Tag Champions, Laredo Kid coming to the ring (La Hiedra holds the other half). Laredo took a mic and said that the King of the Cruiserweight Division is answering Rey Fenix’s open challenge tonight. However, Jack Cartwheel jumped Laredo from behind and said that HE would be the one to answer the challenge. But then, Takuma of the Tokyo Bad Boys took out Cartwheel and declared himself for the Open Challenge.

The three men brawled in the ring and Fenix, ever the fighting champion came out and said he’d take on all three in four way for the Cruiserweight Championship!

-Backstage Psycho Clown confronted his former tag partner Pagano, who gave him one more chance to leave AAA peacefully. Psycho refused and was destroyed by El Carcinero.

AAA World Tag Team Title Match: The Wagner Brothers (El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno) (c) vs Los Vipers (Histeria & Taurus)

After being unceremoniously ousted from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, the Wagners are in a foul mood and looking to take it out on someone. Los Vipers fit the bill and when Galeno and Taurus meet in that ring, the meat (and this match) is going to slap.

Wagner and Histeria started things off with Wagner overpowering Histeria and throwing him at the mat repeatedly. He tagged in Galeno and they hit a double back elbow. Galeno clocked Histeria with a right hand and dragged him to the Wagner corner to stop any tag to Taurus.

Wagner tagged back in and Taurus caught a blind tag and started throwing hands at Wagner and Galeno on the corner. Taurus hit a senton on Wagner and tagged Histeria back in. Histeria got the boots up on Wagner and tried to pin him with a rope assist, but Wagner kicked out.

Taurus threw Histera at Wagner who caught him with a codebreaker. Taurus put Wagner in a headlock, but Wagner was able to power out of it. Taurus sent Wagner off the ropes and Wanger came back with a crossbody. Wagner got a hot tag to Galeno who ran through Taurus and then Histeria.

Galeno flattened Histeria with a splash, but Taurus broke up the pin. Histeria went for a crossbody but Galeno caught him. Taurus charged, but Galeno sent him over the top rope and Wagner dove onto him, still holding Histeria. Finally, Galeno suplexed Histeria and then tagged in Wagner for a Wagner Driver.

Galeno went up top and hit a frog splash on Histeria to get the victory and retain the AAA Tag Titles.

Match Result: The Wagner Brothers defeated Los Vipers

El Carnicero & Pagano vs Los Psycho Circus (Dave The Clown & Murder Clown)

Pagano was once a member of the Psycho Circus, but conjured El Carcinero to destroy his Circus-Mates. Carcinero dismantled the Circus including a brutal beatdown of Psycho Clown that cost The Clowns the AAA Trios Titles and now it’s up to Murder and Dave to get some measure of vengeance.

Carnicero wanted to start the match but Pagano literally punched him until he relented. Pagano started off against Murder who flattened him with a clothesline. Murder scoop slammed PAgano and then tagged in Dave who dropped an elbow. Hit his a back drop for a two count as Carnicero paced around the corner.

Pagano came back with some right hands and shoved Dave. Carnicero gabbed him for a choke and Pagano hit him with a blockbuster. Pagano went to tag in Carnicero, but he cringed as it Pagano was going to hit him again. Pagano assured him it was OK and he tagged in, beating on Dave mercilessly.

Carnicero went to drop an elbow but Dave moved and Murder came in for a double team. Carnicero ran through them though and we went to commercial.

Back from break, Pagano and Carcinero were tagging in and out, beating on an isolated Murder. Murder managed to catch Pagano with a Samoan Drop and made a tag to Dave. Carnicero got a tag as well and Dave tried to send him off the ropes, but got a flying tackle for his trouble.

Pagano grabbed Dave for a choke and Carnicero went to hit him with a big boot, but caught Pagano instead. Murder and Dave got Carcinero off his feet and Murder hit him with a splash for two. Murder went to go off the ropes, but Pagano pulled them down and he went spilling to the outside.

In the ring Dave charged at Carniceo who dropped him with a side slam and got the pin to win the match.

Match Result: El Carnicero & Pagano defeat Los Psycho Circus

After the match, Pagano and Carnicero beat up Dave until Psycho Clown arrived with a Kendo stick to even the odds. Psycho limped to the ring and broke the stick over Carnicero, but Pagano got hold of him and Carnicero sent Psycho to Pagano for a crushing driver, the Psycho Circus in ruins.

AAA World Cruiserweight Title Four Way Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs Jack Cartwheel vs Takuma vs Laredo Kid

Initally, this title shot was supposed to go to Mini Vikingo, but sadly due to injury he had to pull out. With a promise to give Vikingo his shot when he’s ready, Fenix issued an open challenge that was answered by Laredo, Cartwheel and Takuma setting up this match.

Off the top, Laredo quickly disposed of Cartwheel and Takuma leaving him one-on-one with Fenix. Takuma came back quick and took out Laredo, opening himself up to get run over by Fenix. Takuma hit an arm drag then planted Fenix with a DDT. Laredo and Cartwheel started up, sending them to the outside.

Laredo dominated Cartwheel in the corner, keeping Takuma and Fenix at bay. Cartwheel fired up, but Laredo put a quick end to it with an inverted Michinoku Driver. Laredo stacked Takuma on Cartwheel and hit a double stack 450 on them, but Fenix broke up the pin with a stomp.

Fenix targeted Cartwheel who counted his offence with a headscissor, then dove onto Laredo and Takuma on the outside. Fenix went for a spear, but Cartwheel swept the legs and hit him with a slam stand for two. Fenix caught Cartwheel with a driver, but Takuma and Laredo arrived before he could make a cover.

Fenix hit Takuma with a spingboard cutter and then sent Laredo out so he could dive onto him. Fenix brought Laredo back in and hit him with running knees in the corner. He set up Laredo for a Mexican Muscle Buster, but couldn’t get it in. He chose a springboard tornado to the outside on Cartwheel and Takuma instead.

Fenix got back in the ring and Laredo caught him with a slam and a frog splash, but Takuma broke up the pin. Cartwheel came in and hit Takuma with some chops, but Takuma came back with a double stomp and a backstabber for two. Cartwheel hit a headscissor on Takuma then a poisonrana. He went for the cover, but Takuma kicked out at 2.5.

Cartwheel went up for a twisting Moonsault, but Taukma moved. Laredo and Fenix came back in and all four traded moves until Fenix hit an Angels Wings on Cartwheel, for two. Fenix grabbed Cartwheel again, but Takuma hit him with a crucifix driver and Laredo then ate a Takuma headscissor from the second rope. Takuma then backflipped over the top rope to take out Fenix on the outside.

Cartwheel hit the twisting Moonsault on Laredo, but Takuma broke it up in time to take a swanton from Fenix. Fenix cleared the ring of Laredo and Cartwheel and hit a frog splash on Takuma, but somehow Takuma kicked out.

Laredo ceam back in and Fenix caught his leg. Cartwheel superkicked Laredo and then took out Fenix and dove onto Takuma on the outside. He went up top, but Takuma knocked him off the Turnbuckle. Fenix hit an uppercut on Takuma and grabbed him for a Mexican Muscle buster for three. Fenix wins and retains the Cruiserweight title in another barnburner.

Match Result: Rey Fenix defeated Jack Cartwheel, Takuma and Laredo Kid

As the show closed, Dorian Roldan was shown on the phone asking someone if they would get an answer next week. He said Ok, hung up and the show came to an end.