The third and final week of AAA Heroes Inmortales 2026 aired on November 7, featuring two matches, a Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a shocking announcement involving AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio.

The episode was taped on October 24 at Gimnasio Olimpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico.

Bravo Americano defeated Cruz del Toro and Kento in a Triple Threat Match

All three competitors had their respective allies at ringside. The action featured several high-flying exchanges, including a dive from Kento onto both opponents and a coast-to-coast double dropkick from Del Toro. The finish came when Joaquin Wilde accidentally sprayed Del Toro in the face with hairspray while attempting to interfere. Bravo capitalized with a diving headbutt to secure the victory. Following the match, Del Toro and Wilde argued, with Del Toro eventually storming off.

Pimpinella Escarlata challenged Omos

During a backstage promo, Escarlata called out Omos for a fight, declaring that Omos started their issues and that Escarlata intended to finish them.

Abismo Negro Jr. vs. El Fiscal ended in a No Contest

The longtime rivals continued their bitter feud, which centers around El Fiscal’s claim to the Abismo Negro legacy as the son of the original Abismo Negro. Both competitors disregarded the rules throughout the physical encounter. The match ended when Abismo Negro Jr. struck El Fiscal with part of the steel ring steps, prompting the referee to call for the bell. Following the decision, Abismo Negro Jr. repeatedly attacked El Fiscal with a steel chair, fighting through security personnel before eventually being escorted away.

Marisela Peña was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio

Mysterio praised Peña for her contributions to AAA following the death of her brother, company founder Antonio Peña. He credited her with preserving the promotion and helping bring AAA into its new era under WWE.

The ceremony took a dramatic turn when Peña’s son, Dorian Roldán, interrupted the proceedings.

Roldán announced that AAA’s higher authorities had indefinitely suspended Rey Mysterio as General Manager, citing several complaints stemming from his actions at TripleMania. These included allegations of creating unsafe working conditions that resulted in El Hijo del Vikingo’s injury, attacking Omos and abusing his authority by making an unauthorized three-count during the AAA Mega Championship match.

Roldán then revealed that his objections were personal, questioning why his mother had selected Mysterio to serve as General Manager instead of him.

He concluded by accusing Mysterio of having an extramarital affair with Marisela Peña, claiming he had proof of the relationship.

Roldán exited the ring, leaving Mysterio, Peña and the audience stunned as the episode came to an end.