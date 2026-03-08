Dr. Wagner Jr. reached a lot of eyeballs on Friday night.

As noted, the AAA Latin American Champion made a surprise appearance during the March 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, answering the latest open challenge from WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Following the show, the Lucha libre star heard from many people about his appearance, which saw him come up short in a hard fought, crowd pleasing performance against the reigning champion.

Featured below is a translated version of a statement Dr. Wagner Jr. (Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.) released via social media on Saturday: