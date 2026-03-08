Dr. Wagner Jr. reached a lot of eyeballs on Friday night.
As noted, the AAA Latin American Champion made a surprise appearance during the March 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, answering the latest open challenge from WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes.
Following the show, the Lucha libre star heard from many people about his appearance, which saw him come up short in a hard fought, crowd pleasing performance against the reigning champion.
Featured below is a translated version of a statement Dr. Wagner Jr. (Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.) released via social media on Saturday:
Thank you for so many messages, for so many posts, stories, and comments on social media.
Also thanks to those who give their opinion or judgment; in the end, only one truly knows what goes through their mind, their body, their heart, and their soul.
The first time I did my tryout, I was 20 years old. It took 15 years to finally step into that ring, in one of the company’s main brands: SmackDown, in WWE, the world’s largest professional wrestling company, also representing my home AAA as Latin American Champion.
Thank you for believing in me.
Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. That long name is me. It is my lineage, my heritage, and my legacy.
With my debuts in Arena Azteca Budokan, passing through IWRG, Pro Wrestling NOAH, The Crash, AAA, NXT, and WWE.
Mariachi Rockero is the theme I chose because I love it and it makes me happy.