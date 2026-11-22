Saturday night’s episode of AAA on FOX featured a surprise return, a familiar face resurfacing backstage, and a mysterious teaser that could signal another character change.

The November 21, 2026 episode, which was taped on November 14 at the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico, included the return of Demonio Inferna following an absence of more than a year.

The appearance came after Los Wagner Brothers (El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno) successfully defended their AAA World Tag Team Championships. Following the match, Texano Jr. and Demonio Inferna attacked the champions, although the commentary team did not identify Inferna during the segment.

The appearance marked Inferna’s first time back in AAA since WWE acquired the Mexican wrestling promotion in 2025.

Elsewhere on the show, Savio Vega appeared in a backstage segment alongside Lince Dorado, El Mesías, and Mecha Wolf.

Vega informed the group that if they wanted to make changes, they would have to do things his way.

The longtime wrestling veteran previously appeared as an announcer for AAA in May 2026 and currently works in a backstage capacity for the promotion.

Another noteworthy development came in the form of a mysterious vignette featuring music playing at an increasingly loud volume. The teaser concluded with the word “PRÓXIMAMENTE,” which translates to “coming soon.”

The segment has raised speculation about a potential return of Joaquin Wilde’s DJ Z persona.

Wilde and fellow LWO member Cruz Del Toro have teased tension and a possible split during recent episodes. Before joining WWE, Wilde competed as DJ Z in TNA Wrestling and briefly brought back the character’s appearance during an episode of WWE Main Event this past April.

While the music-themed teaser has fueled speculation about DJ Z potentially resurfacing in AAA, no official confirmation has been made regarding the identity of the person featured in the upcoming reveal.

The episode also featured former AAA champion Lady Flammer picking up a victory over Faby Apache.