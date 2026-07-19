A lot of news and notes surfaced following the July 18 episode of AAA on FOX, with Rey Mysterio’s promised show-opening announcement, details on a tournament for a vacant title, an Octagon Jr. injury update and news on Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano teaming up.

Andrea Bazarte Returns To AAA

Andrea Bazarte is officially back with AAA.

The July 18 episode of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX opened with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio addressing the crowd. Mysterio invited former AAA interviewer and correspondent Andrea Bazarte to the ring, where he presented her with a new contract offer, marking her return to the promotion.

AAA Announces Tournament To Crown New Latin American Champion

AAA has announced plans to crown a new Latin American Champion.

With El Hijo del Vikingo sidelined after suffering a knee injury that required surgery, the AAA Latin American Championship has been vacated. During the July 18 episode of AAA on FOX, General Manager Rey Mysterio revealed that a new champion will be determined in a four-way match at Triplemanía 34, which takes place across two nights on September 11 and September 13.

Night one will be held at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, while night two takes place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The qualifying matches began on July 18, with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeating Abismo Negro and Texano Jr. in a Triple Threat Match to earn the first spot in the championship bout.

The remaining qualifiers are:

* La Parka vs. Mecha Wolf vs. Dragon Lee

* El Fiscal vs. Cruz Del Toro vs. Psycho Clown

* Omos vs. Damian Priest vs. Galeno

Rey Mysterio Provides Injury Update On Octagón

AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio shared an injury update on Octagón during the July 18 episode of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX.

Mysterio confirmed that the former Latin American Champion suffered a neck injury and said he faces a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process.

Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano To Team At Verano de Escándalo

Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano are set to join forces in AAA.

It was announced during the July 18 episode of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX that the duo will team up at the three-week Verano de Escándalo event, which begins on July 25.

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano will face two members of Perros del Mal, with Daga, Bronco Nima, Karmen Petrovic, Berto, and Angel among the possible participants.

Mysterio told Americano that he knows the two will eventually meet at Triplemanía 34, and he doesn’t want Perros del Mal interfering before that happens.

Also announced for Verano de Escándalo was a AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship match after Laredo Kid and La Hiedra defeated Joaquin Wilde and Faby Apache to earn a title shot against champions Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana.