Somebody’s mask has got to go!

AAA Noche de Los Grandes takes place tonight, May 30, 2026, live at 10/9c on YouTube in the U.S. and FOX in Mexico.

Advertised for the 5/30 special event from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, are the following matches.

* Mask vs. Mask Match: El Grande Americano vs. “Original” El Grande Americano

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Psycho Clown & Pagano (c) vs. The War Raiders

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete AAA Noche de Los Grandes Results.