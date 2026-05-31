AAA held week one of their Noche de Los Grandes special event on Saturday, May 30, 2026, live from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Rey Fenix

The show kicked off with Rey Fenix challenging Laredo Kid for the AAA Cruiserweight title in the opening bout. Fenix and Laredo have had a couple of really good matches in the last few weeks, but for some reason Laredo always ends up very rude and grumpy. He resorted to nefarious means and low blows last week to steal a win, so new GM Rey Mysterio made this match to make things right.

Fenix exploded off the bell with a series of dropkicks and went right to the Mexican muscle buster. Laredo was able to get out of that, but Fenix kept the pressure up until Laredo was able to find space for a powerbomb.

Laredo hit a sling blade into a Michinoku driver, but Fenix kicked out of the cover. Laredo started stomping his back and twisting his leg, trying to take away Fenix’s ability to got up top. He locked Fenix in a Texas Cloverleaf, but Fenix grabbed a rope to break the hold.

Laredo took the pad off the turnbuckle (Rey Mysterio said that doing something about it “wasn’t his job” which is great for a GM), but then took Fenix to the other corner and put him in a Cloverleaf around the top and middle ropes!

Laredo threw Fenix off and thens stomped Fenix’s back out of a crab hold. Fenix exploded up with a series of lariats. Fenix hit a splash from the top rope and went back up top for a crossbody frog splash. Fenix then put Laredo in an arm bar until he was able to shimmy over and grab the ropes.

The two traded shots in the middle of the ring until Laredo hit a DDT. Fenix blocked it though and came back with a spin kick and a destroyer DDT. Laredo went for another low blow out of desperation, but Fenix blocked it and hit a rolling cutter. Laredo kicked out of the cover at two.

Fenix hit a picture perfect superkick and then went for the Mexican Muscle Buster but Laredo countered by mocking Penta. That enraged Fenix who managed to pull him in and finally execute the Mexican Muscle Buster. Somehow, Laredo kicked out at two.

Fenix indicated he wanted to use the exposed turnbuckle and when the ref turned to look, Laredo kicked Fenix in the junk. Laredo hit a frog splash, but Fenix kicked out of the cover. Laredo charged and Fenix sent him into the exposed turnbuckle.

Fenix then hit another Mexican Msucle Buster and made the pin to end Laredo Kid’s 500+ day reign and become the new AAA Cruiserweight Champion. After the match, Fenix went into the crowd and celebrated with his family.

Match Result: Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid to become the NEW AAA World Cruiserweight Champion

AAA Latin American Championship Match: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Vikingo has been on a depressing roll lately, failing to regain the AAA Mega Championship from Dominick Mysterio and failing to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Penta. He even took a loss to his former protégé, Mini Vikingo. Tonight he takes a swing at the Latin American Championship which has been held by Wagner for 285+ days.

Wagner was in the air with a dropkick as the bell rang and followed that up with a powerslam. Vikingo kicked out of the pin, so Wagner hit him with a senton. Vikingo escaped to the outside and Wagner dove at him, but Vikingo moved and laid a dropkick into Wagner’s knee.

Vikingo then wrapped Wagner’s legs around the ringpost and double stomped him to the floor. He threw Wagner back in the ring and went for a cover, but Wagner kicked out at two. Vikingo sent the writhing Wagner to the floor with a baseball slide followed by a standing Shooting Star Press.

Back in the ring, Wagner started a comeback with a superkick and a cannonball in the corner. He hit a diving splash from the top rope, but Vikingo kicked out. Vikingo hit a perfect crucifix driver and Wagner crumpled to the mat.

That brought out Vikingo’s friend Omos who stomped down to the ring and pulled Wagner off the top rope while Dorian Roldan caused a distraction. Vikingo hit a 450 splash, but Wagner managed to kick out.

Galeno then ran down and Omos cut him in half and threw him over the barricades. Galeno came back with a chair though and beat Omos with it until he collapsed at ringside. Vikingo then took out Galeno, but while the ref was dealing with it Mini Vikingo hit a dropkick on Vikingo in the ring! Wagner went for a cover, but Vikingo wouldn’t stay down.

Omos fought off Galeno and laid a giant right hand onto Wagner. Vikingo hit a 630 and made the cover to win the match and the Latin American Championship!

Match Result: El Hijo del Vikingo defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to become the NEW AAA Latin American Champion

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Pagano & Psycho Clown (c) vs. War Raiders

Someone has taken out Panic Clown, Murder Clown and Dave The Clown. Psycho Clown suspects that it was Pagano behind it all, but Pagano denies this. Now they must come together to fend off the War Raiders, reincarnated vikings and beard enthusiasts. I love wrestling.

The Raiders tried to jump the Clowns off the bell, but Pagano and Psycho saw it coming and countered it Pagano and Psycho sent Ivar out and Erik and Psycho fought in the ring. Erik sent him to the outside and Ivar squashed him. Throwing him back into the ring, Ivar went for the cover, but Psycho kicked out.

Erik tagged in and took the fight to Psycho. Ivar tagged in and continued the beat down until Psycho came out of the corner with a clothesline. Pagano and Erik got tags and Pagano hit a back elbow. Pagano hit a second rope code breaker and went to the outside to nail Ivar with a tornado DDT.

Pagano got back into the ring and hit a side slam for a two count on Erik. Tags were made and Psycho and Ivar took up the fight. Psycho stagged Erik and took out Ivar with a suicide dive. He hit a code red on Erik, but could only get a two count.

Psycho hit a Psycho Driver and Pagano dropped a leg from the top rope. Psycho followed that up with a frog splash, but Erik broke up the pin.

Pagano took out Erik on the outside and then sent a kick towards Ivar that sent him careening into Psycho. Ivar sent Pagaono to the outside and the War Raiders hit a DTM. Ivar then pinned Psycho before Pagano could get back into the ring, becoming the new AAA Tag Team Champions. After the match, Psycho was furious at Pagano and a shoving match ensued. They yelled and screamed until Pagano turned his back on Psycho and walked away. The War Raiders took advantage and attacked Psycho. Pagano went back and forth before decided to walk out on Psycho and leave him at the mercy of the War Raiders. They beat him up some more and then posed with their new belts.

Match Result: War Raiders defeated Pagano & Psycho Clown to become the NEW AAA World Tag-Team Champions

Mask Vs Mask Match: El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano

Just for clairification, I’ll be referring to the Chad Gable Americano as “OG” and the Ludwig Kaiser Americano as “Real.” Just so everyone knows who is who.

There isn’t enough time to get into how we got here, but know this: The Americano Civil War has been going on since the Royal Rumble when OG appeared and laid claim to the Americano name. Real had been growing a massive following in Mexico and the two fought each other through Rey De Reyes (which Real won) and beyond in all kinds of matches and situations. Tonight’s Mask-Vs-Mask match will give the winner the sole right to the name, legacy and mask of El Grande Americano.

After Wrestlemania-length entrances and introductions, the match was on and OG started it off by laying out Real with a loaded guitar shot! He smashed it over his head as the bell rang then stomped Real in the corner, choking him on the bottom rope.

OG chased Real around the ring, punching and kicking until Real started firing back and it bacame a slugfest. Real got OG up in a staaaaallllling suplex as Rey Mysterio rejoined commentary.

OG set up Real on the apron and went to spear him, but Real moved and OG ran into the ring post. Real dropkicked OG, but OG came back and bounced his head off the ringpost. Real recovered and hit a death valley driver on the concrete floor.

Real went under the ring and pulled out a table. A very small table for some reason. As he was setting it up, OG rushed him and sent him into the steel ring steps face first repeatedly.

Back in the ring, OG went for the cover but Real kicked out. OG started trying to rip the mask off of Real, tearing at it and pulling on the eyes. Real fought back and hit a side slam through the table, though it looked like he took the brunt of the impact becasue the table was so strangely small.

Real went for a spin kick, but OG caught him and put on an ankle lock. OG dumped Real with a German suplex and grabbed a piece of the broken table. He smashed it over Real’s head and then picked up one of the chairs from the commentary desk, throwing it at him repeatedly.

OG suplexed Real on the outside before depositing him on the announce table. Real rolled off and underneath, so OG retrieved him and sent him back into the ring for some stiff right hands, busting Real open.

Real started swinging wildly until OG hit him with a suplex. He then set Real up on the top turnbuckle and dropped him with a belly-to back suplex from the top rope. OG went back to punchingm but Real started to power up. He no-sold some shots then started throwing his own.

Real hit a blockbuster from the top rope, but OG wasn’t staying down. Real chopped him in the corner and began treaing at OG’s mask, ripping it down the side. OG threw a back elbow that sent Real to the outside. OG went after him, but Real saw it coming and dropped him face first on the steel steps.

Real then dropkicked OG’s head into the steps and threw him back into the ring. He hit a running knee and some punches, trying to pull OG’s mask off, busting him open in the process.

Real went to the outside and started throwing chairs into the ring. He set one up in the corner ropes, but that gave OG enough time to recover and hit him with a German suplex. They both got to their feet with chairs. OG whiffed on his shot, but Real connected on his.

That brought out the Creed Brothers to drag Real from the ring and slam him onto the announce table, twice. They threw him back into the ring and OG hit a diving headbutt. Somehow though, Real kicked out of the cover.

Rayo and Bravo then ran down to even the odds and take out the Creed Brothers. They fought up the ramp and to the back, with Bravo diving from the crowd balcony onto both brothers.

A bloodied OG staggered out of the ring and started picking on the Blind Comedian he had beat up a few weeks ago. Real came diving in to make the save and threw OG back in the ring. OG hit a rolling Liger kick and then suddenly, a Mariachi player took out OG with a guitar shot!

The assailant pulled their mask off to reveal Pimipinella Escarlata!

Real went under the ring and pulled out a legnth of bull rope which he then went to whip OG with. OG managed to sneak in a low blow though and turned the tables, whipping Real with the rope. He started choking Real with it and slammed his head into a chair, but Real still kicked out.

Suddenly, Real’s girlfriend arrived after AAA was forced to fire her at OG’s request. OG started stalking towards her. Real flew in and beat him mercilessly with the rope. OG escaped back into the ring but Real followed and DDT’d him onto the chair. OG wouldn’t go down though and kicked out at two.

They started trading shots in the middle of the ring, back and forth until OG managed a back body drop in the corner followed by a moonsault. Real kicked out at 2.5.

OG wrapped Real’s leg around the ring post and hit it repeatedly with a chair. He then put an ankle lock on Real who managed to counter it into la caveranria! He pulled back, but OG reversed it into another ankle lock, grapevined this time.

Real managed to work his way out and suplex OG. He went to charge him but Real’s ankle gave out. OG dropped the straps and hit a Chaos Theory suplex for a two count. The two men stared at each other with hatred in their eyes as they struggled to their feet.

OG charged, but Real sent him into the ringpost. Real then went off the ropes and hit OG with a running headbutt. He quickly made the pin and 1-2-3 won the match!

Match Result: El Grande Americano defeated OG El Grande Americano

OG El Grande Americano Unmasks, Reveals Himself To Be Chad Gable

After the match, Pimpinela embraced the one, true and only El Grande Americano. The mat was filled with blood and debris from the absolute war that these two went through. OG was called to the middle of the ring and addressed the crowd.

He said that he put on the mask to defeat all the luchadores he hated. he learned everything there was to learn about Lucha Libra, Mexico and the Mexican culture. He said that he is man enough to admit that he could not overcome the Mexican spirit.

He said that he will always be the Original El Grande Americano, but tonight and from now on, Real is the only El Grande Americano.

With that, OG, with his family in the ring, pulled off his mask to reveal a bloodied Chad Gable.

Gable explained who he was and what he’s accomplished in wrestling and introduced his family. He said that he doesn’t know when or how, but Chad Gable will be back in AAA one day!

Gable handed his bloody mask to El Grande Americano and left the ring, ending probably the match and feud of the year as Night One of Noche de los Grandes came to an end with El Grande Americano celebrating in the ring, then walking up the ramp to the back, still clutching OG’s mask.

For video footage and photos of OG El Grande Americano unmasking and revealing himself to be Chad Gable at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, click here.

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)