Week two is going down tonight!

AAA returns this evening at 10/9c from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, as AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 2 takes place this evening on FOX and YouTube.

Advertised for the June 6, 2026 special event are the following matches and segments:

* AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio to address AAA Lucha Libre

* AAA Cruiserweight Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Match: Mini Vikingo vs. Octagón Jr. vs. Joaquin Wilde vs. Cruz Del Toro vs. Lince Dorado

* NXT Women’s Champion and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice, Bayley & La Catalina vs. Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla of Las Tóxicas

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 2 results from Monterrey, MEX.