Week two is going down tonight!
AAA returns this evening at 10/9c from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, as AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 2 takes place this evening on FOX and YouTube.
Advertised for the June 6, 2026 special event are the following matches and segments:
- * AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio to address AAA Lucha Libre
* AAA Cruiserweight Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Match: Mini Vikingo vs. Octagón Jr. vs. Joaquin Wilde vs. Cruz Del Toro vs. Lince Dorado
* NXT Women’s Champion and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice, Bayley & La Catalina vs. Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla of Las Tóxicas
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 2 results from Monterrey, MEX.