AAA is back with week two of Noche de Los Grandes tonight at Arena Monterrey.

Scheduled for 10/9c on FOX and YouTube from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico is week two of the two-week special. For those who missed last week’s show with the critically acclaimed ‘Mask vs. Mask’ main event, you can check out our complete AAA Noche de Los Grandes (Week 1) Results 5/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AAA Cruiserweight Title #1 Contender’s Match: Mini Vikingo vs. Octagón Jr. vs. Joaquin Wilde vs. Cruz Del Toro vs. Lince Dorado

Laredo Kid lost the Cruiserweight title last week to Rey Fenix, so now we need to know who’s got next!

After a brief scrum off the bell LWO members Wilde and Del Toro double teamed Vikingo, tossing the smallest man in the ring around with suplexes and finally sending him to the outside. When that happened, Wilde tried to roll up Del Toro and steal one, but only got a two count.

Del Toro got a quick pin attempt off of a high flying move, but neither man was able to get one over on the other. Dorado and Octagon came back in and both tried a pin, but neither could get it. Octagon went up top and hit a diving armdrag before Dorado countered a monkey flip.

Dorado dispatched Octagon to the outisde, but that just opened things up for Vikingo to come back in. Dorado got him on his shoulders, but Vikingo countered it into a headscissor takedown. Vikingo used his gymnast-like skills to take down Octagon as well, but Wilde grabbed his ankle from the outside and pulled him to a stop.

Del Toro hit a tornado off the top turnbuckle to take Dorado, Octagon and Wilde down, leaving him one on one with Vikingo. He went for a pop up powerbomb, but Vikingo countered it into a takedown. Dorado hit a double stunner on Wilde and Del Toro, but Wilde hit a DDT on him.

Dorado came back with a brainbuster and then a shooting star press on Wilde. Everyone else was on the outside so he hooked the leg and 1-2-3, Dorado became the #1 Contender to Rey Fenix’s Cruiserweight title.

Match Result: Lince Dorado defeated Mini Vikingo, Octagón Jr, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

-Backstage footage was shown of the War Raiders and El Hijo de Vikingo celebrating their title victories from last week. Spoiler: They were stoked.

Rey Mysterio’s “Important News”

Rey Mysterio then took questions from “the media” (aka two guys holding cell phones next to his face) about everything happening in AAA.

He said Mask Vs Mask Was awesome. He also said WWE is doing a Latin America tour throughout September. He mentioned how he will be fair when it comes to Dominick Mysterio. Speaking of the AAA Mega Champion, Dominick will appear on the June 20th episode of AAA. Whomever is Mega Champion at the time will defend the title at Triplemania Night two in September.

-Backstage footage from last week was shown of El Grande Americano with Los Americanos thanking his friends and fans for supporting him.

Six-Woman Tag Match: Lola Vice, Bayley & La Catalina vs. Las Tóxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla)

Las Toxicas came down to the ring in a set of cheerleader outfits much to JBL’s excitement. Even though she came out to her “role model” music, it was clear that in Mexico, Bayley is all hugger. Vice and Catalina came out to great ovations and we were ready to go.

Flammer looked to start things off against Catalina but she didn’t want to give the crowd what they wanted, so she tagged in Maravilla instead. She lasted a few minutes before Hiedra came in to face a takedown from Catalina.

Vice tagged in and kicked her way to ta two count. She and Hiedra exchanged blows with Vice coming out on top. Vice used her patented glute-based offense, which brought everyone into the ring. Las Toxicas fell to a triple suplex though and they all went to the outside.

Back in the ring, Hiedra bounced Vice’s head off the turnbuckle, Isolating her in the Toxicas corner. They all tagged in and out, hitting her with strikes and slams. Flammer got a two count off of a meteora and pushed Bayley and Catalina off the ring apron.

Flammer hit vice with a lariat for another two count, then put her in a full nelson/waist lock submission. Vice tossed her through the ropes and got a tag to Bayley who cleared the ring. Hiedra was left to face Bayley and she hit her with a through the rope DDT.

Bayley dropped an elbow from up top, but Maravilla kicked out at two. Las Toxicas came together for a triple team, with Flammer adding a dropkick on to the end of it. Catalina broke up the pin and she and Flammer talked trash while the ref got everyone sorted.

Bayley came back to life and tagged in Catalina officially so she could hit a moonsault from the top rope on Flammer. Maravilla and Hiedra came in and when the dust settled, Maravilla ate a suplex from Bayley.

Catalina and Flammer tagged in and Catalina met her with a hip attack and big running knee. She quickly covered her and got the pin for her team.

Match Result: Lola Vice, Bayley & La Catalina defeated Las Tóxicas

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)