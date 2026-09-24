AAA could secure a North American media rights agreement as early as the first quarter of 2027, according to a September 23 report from wrestling and sports business reporter Andrew Baydala. The proposed deal remains unannounced, and Baydala did not identify a prospective network or streaming outlet.

Baydala wrote that he had spoken with people who have direct knowledge of the situation. He characterized the timing as his assessment, writing that he “fully believe[s]” a deal could arrive in the first quarter of next year. He also said talks have intensified and that a decision or landing spot could be announced in the “not-so-distant future.”

The distinction matters: Baydala reported movement in negotiations, not a signed contract. Neither AAA nor WWE has announced a North American distribution agreement tied to this report.

AAA already has a separate FOX arrangement covering Mexico, Central America and South America, excluding Brazil. WrestlingHeadlines covered that agreement when WWE announced it in November 2025. The possible deal Baydala described would concern North America, a different market.

Source: Andrew Baydala’s September 23 report on X. Background: WWE’s AAA-FOX announcement.