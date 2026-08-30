WWE’s AAA is back tonight!
Kicking off a busy weekend that includes WWE NXT Heatwave and AEW All In: London on Sunday, the action gets started this weekend on August 30, 2026, with the AAA Ola de Calor special event.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 30 show:
- * AAA Tag Team Champions The War Raiders vs. Rayo & Bravo Americano
* El Fiscal vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Damian Priest vs. La Parka to crown new AAA Latin American Champion
* Penta & AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix & Dragon Lee vs. Perros del Mal’s Daga & Angel Garza & Berto
* Women’s Gauntlet Match to earn shot at AAA Reina de Reinas Championship match at Triplemania 34
* Nathan Frazer vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Jack Cartwheel with the winner earning a shot at AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix at Triplemania
* El Carnicero makes his in-ring debut
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com after the show tonight for complete AAA Ola de Calor Results from Edinburg, TX.