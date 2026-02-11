The next two weeks worth of AAA on FOX shows are “in the can,” as they say in the television business.

AAA taped matches and segments for episodes of the weekly AAA on FOX show that will air on February 14 and February 21.

Featured below are complete AAA on FOX spoilers for the matches scheduled to air as part of the 2/14 episode. The bouts were filmed on February 7 at the Auditorio General Jose Maria Arteaga in Queretaro, Queretaro, Mexico.

* #1 Contender’s for the AAA Tag Team Championships: War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat Los Americanos (Bravo & Rayo Americano) and Money Machine (Colmillo de Plata & Garra de Oro). Pagano and Psycho Clown witnessed the match from ringside and had a face-off with War Raiders after the match.



* Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr had an open challenge for the AAA Latin American Championship. Belcegor answered the challenge. Wagner defeated him and challenged Santos Escobar to a match for the championship after his attack last month. Santos answered via satellite saying he wasn’t in Queretaro.



* La Parka defeated Jack Cartwheel in singles competition.

Dos nuevas fechas para la gira 2026 de #LuchaLibreAAA 11 de abril: CDMX

2 de mayo: Querétaro pic.twitter.com/HAovEDHqI0 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2026

