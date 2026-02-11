The next two weeks worth of AAA on FOX shows are “in the can,” as they say in the television business.

AAA taped matches and segments for episodes of the weekly AAA on FOX show that will air on February 14 and February 21.

Featured below are complete AAA on FOX spoilers for the matches scheduled to air as part of the 2/21 episode. The bouts were filmed on February 7 at the Auditorio General Jose Maria Arteaga in Queretaro, Queretaro, Mexico.

* AAA World Cruiserweight Singles Match: Laredo Kid (c) defeated TJ Perkins



* Abismo Negro Jr vs El Fiscal ended in no contest after the two luchadores started a brawl around ringside, with security stopping El Fiscal from hitting a Tombstone Piledriver (Martinete) to Abismo Negro Jr over the broadcast table. It appears the story will be revived after being on hiatus for several months.



* Las Toxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra & Lady Maravilla) defeated Adelicious, Faby Apache & Jessy Jackson on the last match of the evening.



* Final taped segment of the night was Dominik Mysterio and Hijo del Vikingo’s contract signing. The stipulation of the match was announced that Dominik wins, Vikingo can’t challenge for the title while he’s the champion. If Vikingo wins, he gets the AAA belt and Dom has to leave AAA. Segment concludes with Grande Americano saving Dom from Omos and Vikingo. OG Grande Americano attacked Grande Americano but he ends up getting dumped. It appears that Dominik refused the previous hair vs hair challenge.

For those interested, you can also check out complete AAA On FOX Spoilers For February 14, 2026 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AAA: Lucha Libre Worldwide airs every Saturday night at 9/8c on FOX Latin America, as well as other FOX platforms, including the FOX channel on Tubi (available for free in AVOD format), the FOX pay TV channel and the SVOD platform FOX One.

Damos inicio a la transmisión con el Megacampeón de AAA Dominik Mysterio 🏅😤🏅 #AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/iJLzBwXM1U — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2026

Hechos, no opiniones, cortesía de Dirty Dominik Mysterio#AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/RrnVMcEmtE — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2026

Sin Dominik Mysterio nada de esto estaría pasando 🏅😤🏅 #AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/EhI0UpUnk0 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2026

En dos semanas se firma el contrato rumbo a #ReyDeReyes#AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/uTrDNovmal — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2026

En dos semanas Dominik Mysterio y el Hijo del Vikingo firmarán el contrato de su lucha en #ReydeReyes 📋 #AAAenFOX pic.twitter.com/IRgSb7YWSh — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 8, 2026

(H/T to Ricardo Yanez and BodySlam.net)