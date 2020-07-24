AAA Owner Announces Postponement Of TripleMania XXVIII Due To COVID-19

AAA owner Dorian Roldan announced in a new virtual press conference that the promotion’s TripleMania XXVIII event will be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Roldan says AAA plans on keeping a close out on the virus outbreak, and hopes that they can still run TripleMania at some point in 2020.

The show, which was originally scheduled for August 22nd at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, was going to feature a Hair vs. Hair match between top AAA stars Chessman and Pagano. Check out his full address, along with video, below. (Translated and Transcribed by Fightful)