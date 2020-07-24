AAA Owner Announces Postponement Of TripleMania XXVIII Due To COVID-19

AAA owner Dorian Roldan announced in a new virtual press conference that the promotion’s TripleMania XXVIII event will be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Roldan says AAA plans on keeping a close out on the virus outbreak, and hopes that they can still run TripleMania at some point in 2020.
The show, which was originally scheduled for August 22nd at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, was going to feature a Hair vs. Hair match between top AAA stars Chessman and Pagano. Check out his full address, along with video, below. (Translated and Transcribed by Fightful)
I think when it comes to the celebration of TripleMania XXVIII, due to the sanitary situation going on around our country, it won’t be possible to do the show on August 22. It’s important to note that we are still exploring other alternatives to have this TripleMania event happen in 2020 and it will be in accordance with how the pandemic develops in the coming months. I want to reiterate that August 22 is not possible, but that we are looking to do TripleMania XXVIII with the proper health guidelines in 2020.
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?