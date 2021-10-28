As reported earlier, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR are headed to Mexico on Thursday, November 4 to work the AAA TV tapings. Vickie Guerrero will be their manager, and there’s no word on why Tully Blanchard isn’t making the trip.

In an update, AAA officials want to do a Triple Threat with FTR defending against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros plus the team of Dragon Lee and Dralistico for TripleMania Regia II on Saturday, December 4, but nothing is official, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that the November 4 taping is the only AAA date that FTR has confirmed as of now, but that may change early next month.

TripleMania will also feature AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defending his AAA Mega Title against El Hijo del Vikingo.

FTR captured the AAA straps by defeating The Lucha Bros. on AEW’s Saturday Night Dynamite episode a few weeks ago. It had been announced that Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix would be wrestling a masked tag team, who were friends of Andrade El Idolo. That masked team was later revealed to be Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. FTR are set to challenge The Lucha Bros for their AEW World Tag Team Titles at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 13.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.