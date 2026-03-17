WWE taped matches and segments for the upcoming weeks of AAA Rey de Reyes shows on March 14 from the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Seguros in Heroica Puebla de Zaragoza, Puebla, Mexico.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

* AAA Tag Team Championship: Psycho Clown & Pagano vs War Raiders ended in a no contest

* Mr Iguana, Lola Vice & Rey Fénix defeated La Hiedra & Money Machine (Colmillo de Plata & Garra de Oro)

* Dominik Mysterio interrupts the sword ceremony for El Grande Americano II. OG Americano comes out, unmasks Americano II, and steals the sword.

* Fatal 4 Way for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid defeated TJ Perkins, Jack Cartwheel & Dragon Lee

* Rey Fenix challenges Laredo Kid

* El Fiscal defeated Abismo Negro

* Negro attacks Fiscal after the match.

* Penta and El Hijo del Vikingo set up a future match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

(H/T: BodySlam.net)