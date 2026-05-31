A frightening scene unfolded during the second week of AAA Noche de los Grandes tapings, as Octagón Jr. appeared to suffer a significant injury during a chaotic multi-man match.

The bout featured Octagón Jr. alongside Joaquin Wilde, Mini Vikingo, Lince Dorado, and Cruz Del Toro in a five-way contest. During the match, Wilde delivered a top-rope DDT to Octagón Jr., who landed awkwardly in what immediately appeared to be a serious situation.

Officials quickly sprang into action.

The referee appeared to recognize that something was wrong almost instantly, although the match continued around the injured competitor as the other wrestlers seemingly were not aware of the severity of the situation.

Shortly afterward, the referee signaled for medical assistance by throwing up the “X” sign, indicating a legitimate injury had occurred.

Octagón Jr. remained down as medical personnel attended to him. He was eventually helped from the ring area, placed onto a stretcher, and transported to the backstage area for further evaluation.

As of this writing, there has been no official update regarding the extent of Octagón Jr.’s injury. More information is expected to emerge once AAA or those involved provide an update on his condition.

Parece ser que Octagón Jr. sufrió una lesión grave de cuello en la Fatal 5 Way de Noche de los Grandes, que se grabó para la semana que viene. Se tuvo que ir en camilla en medio del combate. Por Dios, que no sea tan grave como parece 🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/btgzvRzK3m — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) May 31, 2026