– The new Men’s Care line Papatui from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is now available at Wal-Mart. For more information, visit HollywoodReporter.com.

– WWE Hall of Fame legends Tony Atlas and Greg Valentine, who join the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame this year, will be appearing locally in Niles. WKBN out of Ohio ran a story on the local news about it.

– Brandi Rhodes, the wife of WWE Superstar “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, recently spoke with BET for an interview.

– AAA stars like El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner deliver a crash course on lucha libre terminology in a new video dubbed “From rudo to técnico: AAA stars decode the language of lucha libre” on the official WWE YouTube channel. WWE x AAA Worlds Collide goes down tomorrow afternoon at KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA.