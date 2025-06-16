– Aalyah Mysterio announced on her Instagram Stories that she has earned a degree in Human Biology from the University of California.

– AAA talents Pagano, Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana will be working the WWE Supershows in Mexico in July.

– Carlito made his first post-WWE appearance at the AMW Wrestling event over the weekend.

– Reuters picked up the news of Mya Lesnar’s NCAA National Shot Put title win.