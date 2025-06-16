– Aalyah Mysterio announced on her Instagram Stories that she has earned a degree in Human Biology from the University of California.
– AAA talents Pagano, Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana will be working the WWE Supershows in Mexico in July.
– Carlito made his first post-WWE appearance at the AMW Wrestling event over the weekend.
YOU WANT CARLITO?!
YOU GOT CARLITO!!@Litocolon279 Is here at AMW SUMMERBASH 2025!!#wewantcarlito #CARLITO #carlito #judgementday #lexington #lexingtonky #amw pic.twitter.com/aH8ton3jp0
— AMW WRESTLING (@AMWprowrestling) June 16, 2025
– Reuters picked up the news of Mya Lesnar’s NCAA National Shot Put title win.