According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the lucha-libre promotion AAA will reportedly have their tag team titles once again featured on AEW television as the belts are currently held by the Lucha Bros (Penta & Fenix), who are also the newly crowned AEW tag champions.

Reports are that Penta and Fenix will be working programs for both sets of tag titles, with the AAA belts set to be defended in the United States and in Mexico. It is not specified if any AAA talent will come to AEW to challenge the Lucha Bros, but it is mentioned that other AEW stars will be eyeing the AAA gold.

The first titles to be officially defended on an AEW show were the AAA belts. The early feud saw the then champion Young Bucks battle the Lucha Bros in a series of matchups in both the U.S. and Mexico.