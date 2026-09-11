AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 is scheduled to premiere this evening on FOX and YouTube from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertised for the Friday, September 11, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Match to determine if Omos will get reinstated or leave AAA forever: AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio vs. Omos

* AAA Latin American Championship Triple Threat Match: La Parka (c) vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Laredo Kid

* AAA World Trios Championship Match: Dave The Clown, Murder Clown & Panic Clown of Los Psycho Circus (c) vs. Daga, Angel & Berto of Los Perros del Mal

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match: Nattie vs. Faby Apache vs. La Hiedra vs. Roxanne Perez

* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match: Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Los Americanos (Bravo Americano & Rayo Americano) vs. Tokyo Bad Boys (Kento & Nobu San), The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

* Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: Mascarita Sagrada, Mini Vikingo & Adelicious vs. Jack Cartwheel, Mini Abismo Negro & Lady Shani

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 Results coverage.