AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 is scheduled to premiere this evening on FOX in Latin America and YouTube from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Advertised for the Sunday, September 13, 2026 show is the following:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. El Grande Americano

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Flammer (c) vs. La Catalina

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Erik & Ivar (c) vs. TBD

* Mexican Street Fight: Psycho Clown vs. El Carnicero

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Mini Vikingo

* Copa Bardahl Match: Competitors TBD

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 Results coverage.