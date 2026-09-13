AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 is scheduled to premiere this evening on FOX in Latin America and YouTube from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.
Advertised for the Sunday, September 13, 2026 show is the following:
- * AAA Mega Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. El Grande Americano
* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Flammer (c) vs. La Catalina
* AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Erik & Ivar (c) vs. TBD
* Mexican Street Fight: Psycho Clown vs. El Carnicero
* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Mini Vikingo
* Copa Bardahl Match: Competitors TBD
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 Results coverage.