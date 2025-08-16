AAA returns!

The AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event goes down this evening from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for August 16, 2025:

* AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

* The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice

* AAA World Tag Team Championship – Street Fight: Los Garza (Berto and Angel) (c) vs. Pagano and Psycho Clown

* AAA Latin American Championship: El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya

* Copa Bardahl Match

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete AAA TripleMania XXXIII results.