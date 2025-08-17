AAA TripleMania XXXIII Results

Arena CDMX

Azcapotzalco, Mexico

Commentators: (Corey Graves & JBL)

– El Mesias (c) vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr For The AAA Latin American Championship

– The Bardahl Cup Match

– Los Garza (c) vs. Psycho Clown & Pagano In A Street Fight For The AAA World Tag Team Championship

– The Judgment Day vs. Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, Lola Vice In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Lady Flammer (c) vs. Natalya vs. Faby Apache In A Triple Threat Match For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

– El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano In A Fatal Four Way Match For The AAA Mega Championship

