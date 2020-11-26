AAA President Marciela Pena revealed on Twitter earlier today that the promotion’s biggest show of the year, TripleMania XXVIII, will take place on December 12th from the Arena Ciudad De Mexico. A press conference for November 30th was also announced, which will contain more details about the mega show, including their safety precautions for COVID-19.

Check out the matches that have currently been announced, which include AEW superstar Kenny Omega defending the AAA Mega Championship.

-Kenny Omega versus Laredo Kid for the AAA Mega Championship

-Chessman versus Pagano in a Hair vs. Hair match

-Leyenda Americana/Aracno versus Terror Purpura/Veneoide