Today’s edition of Talking Smack saw WWE announce more picks for their ongoing draft.

Host Kayla Braxton informed NXT star Aaliyah that she will be representing team SmackDown on Friday nights. Aaliyah was first signed back in 2015 and was featured on the WWE Network series “Breaking Ground.” Her last appearance for NXT was as a member of the Robert Stone brand.

Aaliyah had been working dark matches ahead of episodes of Raw and SmackDown so this call-up to the main roster has been expected.

