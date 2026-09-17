Aalyah Mysterio is among the latest talent in the new group of WWE Recruits.

The company issued the following announcement on Thursday morning with all of the details.

WWE Performance Center welcomes new class of recruits

WWE has announced a new class of recruits that will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The new class includes Aalyah Gutierrez, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and sister to Dominik Mysterio, Katie Reynolds, a former TNA referee, Jackson Goonrey, an Australian indepedent wrestler who was the runner-up on Australian Survivor: Redemption and more.

The full training class includes:

Cara Brown (Coeur d’Alene, ID) – Brown was an amateur wrestler at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee, where she also worked as a manager for the football team.

Katie Reynolds (Kokomo, IN) – Reynolds has experience in the squared circle as a former TNA referee, who went under the ring name “Alice Lane.”

Aalyah Gutierrez (San Diego, CA) – Gutierrez is no stranger to WWE as her father is WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and she is brother to Dominik Mysterio. Gutierrez has appeared on WWE television many times, most recently at WrestleMania 39 where she sat ringside for the matchup between her father and brother.

Zoë Sager (Edmonton, Canada) – Formerly signed to the WWE ID program, Sager is now training at the WWE Performance Center. Sager played rugby and competed in amateur wrestling at her high school. Sager has contended for the WWE Women’s ID Championship and has had dark matches on NXT.

Ana da Silva (Ribeirao das Neves, Brazil) – da Silva brings championship pedigree from Brazil. She is a former track and field athlete, specializing in shot put at the University of Georgia, and has represented Brazil on the national stage. da Silva became a three-time national champion in Brazil and was a competitor at the 2016 World U20 Championships.

Jackson Goonrey (Sydney, Australia) – On the Australian independent scene, Goonrey went by the name “Scott Green,” teaming with Tyran Tuckey as “The Dropouts.” Outside of wrestling, Goonrey competed on Australian Survivor: Redemption, where he competed for 45 days and was the runner-up out of 24 contestants.

Tyran Tuckey (Minto, Australia) – Also known as “The Tuckman,” Tuckey dropped out of college to pursue professional wrestling and received media attention for his decision. On the Australian independent scene, Tuckey and Jackson Goonrey form a tag team known as “The Dropouts.” Tuckey is well-known in Australia, as he was the most in-demand independent wrestler.