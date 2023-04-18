NJPW star Aaron Henare recently joined the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on this summer’s crossover event with AEW, Forbidden Door 2.

Henare begins by saying that it is a wrestler’s market at the moment as the demand for performers is at an all-time high.

With all of those [Forbidden Door, All In, All Together Again], especially all the events around the world, it’s a wrestlers market right now. All the fans have been locked down with the same people in every different area for the last three years. There is a demand for wrestlers reaching out and going everywhere.

He then reveals that he won’t be able to compete at Forbidden Door 2 due to another commitment he has in New Zealand.

Although, there is one thing more important to me in June than Forbidden Door, I’ve actually requested to not be in Japan or American for that one, I’ll be going back to New Zealand for something quite special. I won’t spoil it yet,” he said. “It probably doesn’t mean much to anyone outside of New Zealand. The WWE fans who are following Roman (Reigns) and the Usos right now will probably understand it. It’s important. It’s going to make life hell in Japan, but it’s important.

Henare is aware of the multiple major events AEW is running this summer, including their U.K. debut at Wembley Stadium, a show that he would love to be a part of.

If they need me for Forbidden Door, I’m going to be asking for a big fat guarantee to leave New Zealand. All Out and All Together, I’d definitely love to be part of those.

