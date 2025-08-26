The fallout from the viral Syko Stu and Raja Jackson incident from the KnokX Pro event over the weekend continues.

In addition to WWE and their WWE I.D. program cutting ties with the Rikishi-led KnokX Pro promotion based out of Sun Valley, California, one of the talents involved in the viral incident has been released from his WWE I.D. contract.

Aaron Roberts surfaced on social media on Tuesday, releasing a video confirming that he has been released from his contract with the WWE I.D. program.

The video featured a caption that read, “I was fired from my dream job.”

In the video itself, footage of Aaron Roberts is shown along with the following message: