Aaron Wolf will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Kosei Fujita at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling on October 12 in Tokyo.

NJPW confirmed the match on September 11 after Fujita pinned the champion in the previous night’s Korakuen Hall tag team main event.

Fujita turns a pinfall into a title opportunity

In its announcement, NJPW traced their dispute to the G1 Climax semifinal night in August. The confrontation escalated into a brawl at Korakuen on September 9. According to NJPW’s account of the following night, Fujita hit Wolf with a headbutt and a deadlift German suplex to secure the pin.

NJPW identifies Fujita as the first junior heavyweight to challenge for the NEVER title since KUSHIDA in 2025. The company says he is seeking to follow Will Ospreay’s 2018 achievement of winning the championship while remaining a junior heavyweight.

King of Pro-Wrestling date and confirmed matches

Ryogoku Sumo Hall hosts the October 12 event. The official schedule lists doors at 2:30 p.m. and the opening bell at 4 p.m. Japan time, equivalent to 3 a.m. Eastern. NJPW advertises live English coverage on NJPW World.

The current card also lists Ryohei Oiwa challenging for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. His opponent will be the winner of the September 27 title match; NJPW’s announcement identifies the possible opponents as Hirooki Goto and Yota Tsuji.

Sources: NJPW’s September 11 match announcement; official King of Pro-Wrestling event card.