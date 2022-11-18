AEW’s Abadon took to Twitter today with her first comments since suffering an injury at a weekend indie event.

As noted, Abadon reportedly suffered an injury while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, NYC on Saturday. Word going around is that she likely suffered a broken collarbone, but the nature of the injury still has not been confirmed.

In an update, Abadon issued a message to fans today and described the injury as a “little bump in the road,” promising that she still has a lot to offer. She thanked fans and promised to be undeniable one day.

“It’s just a little bump in the road. I have a lot to offer, you may not think so, but I do. We’re only 4 years in with so many to give. One day I’ll be undeniable. Your love and support has been overwhelming in the best way. Thank you,” she wrote.

Abadon then posted a follow-up tweet and seemingly confirmed that she is unable to work her arm.

“Man, imma have the Deadpool baby legs, except it’ll be my arm T.T what kind of bullshit… [laughing emoji x 3],” she added.

Abadon was executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace when she landed bad and appeared to be injured. The match was immediately stopped and she was taken to a local hospital. While there is still no word on the nature of the injury, there is also no word yet on the severity of the injury and how long Abadon might be out of in-ring action.

Abadon last wrestled for AEW at the November 4 Dark tapings, defeating Leva Bates.

You can see Abadon’s full tweets below:

