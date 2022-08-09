AEW star Abadon recently joined Terrificon for an in-depth conversation about her career with the promotion thus far, including her thoughts on her classic Trick or Treat Street Fight from 2021 with the then women’s champion, Britt Baker. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the last several years of her career:

Life changing for sure, definitely [the last several years of her career]. I never expected anything like this and then now that I have it, I’m gonna give my all for everything that I’m doing and it makes you look at yourself differently for sure, for me.

Recalls her Trick or Treat anything goes match against Britt Baker on a Halloween edition of Rampage:

When I found out I was wrestling Britt [Baker on Rampage], I was excited because I was like, yes, I get to show people what I’ve been working on at that time. When I found out it was the main event, I went — I didn’t know how to — I cried. I cried because I didn’t know… speechless. I can’t even talk right now clearly. I was very thankful and I was very appreciative of the fact that I was trusted with the main event, especially with the champion Britt Baker at that time, my favorite match that I’ve had so far. I put everything, my blood, sweat and tears went into that match because I wanted it to be disgusting and brutal and I was like hit me with everything, I don’t even care. I want to get messed up in this match. I literally did. She had suggested, ‘Hey, do you –’ this is a question I have been asked a lot this week and so far regarding the tacks in my mouth, were there any in my face? No, I wish. I felt like that would have looked really cool, because my piercings, everybody was like, ‘Oh! There’s tacks in your face!’ I was like, ‘No, that would have looked good though.’ I had suggested a couple of things, like I wanted my face mashed in them but we chose the superkick to the face. I swallowed one [tack]. I did [use the bathroom and the tack came out]. I didn’t die, because I can’t.

