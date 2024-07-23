The seven-year old girl who helped Will Ospreay brawl with MJF in the crowd during their hour-long AEW International Championship match on last week’s AEW Dynamite has been making the media rounds.

ABC7 News interviews the girl, named Mia, who spoke about her involvement during the critically-acclaimed title tilt from the 7/17 show in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Mia revealed during the interview that Ospreay gifted her a t-shirt, and spoke about wanting to flip off MJF after he flipped her off.