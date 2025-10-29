Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher is said to be on the mend after being hospitalized last week due to serious health concerns.

As we previously reported, the hardcore icon — real name Lawrence Robert Shreve — was admitted to the hospital after experiencing health complications. While details surrounding his condition were not publicly disclosed, fans and peers across the wrestling world have been sending their support and well-wishes.

On Tuesday night, the “Book Pro Wrestler” Twitter account shared an encouraging update, posting a recent photo of Abdullah from his hospital room. The message noted that the former WWE Hall of Famer is awake, alert, and in good spirits as he continues his recovery.

The account wrote:

“Abdullah The Butcher – Official Update. This photo was taken earlier today. Abby is awake, recovering, smiling, and in great spirits.

Official from his team as of 6:30 PM.

Please keep him in your prayers as he continues his road to recovery.”

Known worldwide as one of professional wrestling’s most feared and influential figures, Abdullah carved out a legendary career spanning decades, leaving his mark in territories across Japan, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United States. His brutal, bloody brawls helped define the hardcore style that inspired generations to follow.

