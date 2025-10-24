Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has reportedly been hospitalized, according to a new update from Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers.

At this time, specific details regarding Abdullah’s condition or the circumstances leading to his hospitalization have not yet been made public. Stasiak noted that more information will likely become available as updates are provided by those close to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Abdullah, whose real name is Larry Shreve, is widely regarded as one of the most feared and influential brawlers in wrestling history. Over the past several years, the 84-year-old star has faced multiple health challenges, including ongoing mobility issues and complications stemming from his decades-long in-ring career.

You can check out the official statement below:

“Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has been hospitalized tonight.

At 84 years old, the Wild Man from the Sudan is battling serious health issues and is currently in the hospital. Abdullah is one of the most iconic and feared figures to ever step inside a wrestling ring — a man who helped shape the sport with his unforgettable presence from Japan to Puerto Rico to Georgia and beyond.

Right now, he needs all of us. Let’s come together as fans, friends, and family of this business to send our prayers, positive thoughts, and strength his way. ❤️

Abdullah and members of his team follow this page — they often read your comments and even Abdullah himself comments. So if you want to leave a message, memory, or prayer for him, please do. He’ll see them, and it will mean more than you can imagine.

— Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers”

We send our best wishes to Abdullah The Butcher.