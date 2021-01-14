WWE Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher was a recent guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling to discuss a variety of subjects, including his praise for the hardcore king Mick Foley and how he was supposed to work a U.S. feud with Hulk Hogan but it never came to fruition. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he loves Mick Foley and calls him the greatest bumper ever:

I love that guy. The guy never messed with no drugs, the guy, he’s got a beautiful family, he’s a great worker. I loved him. I loved the way he worked and that was it. He was the best bump taker. Nobody could beat him in taking bumps. He’d go to the top of the ceiling if he had to and jump off. Yep. He was a great man. I loved him.

Says he was supposed to work a feud against Hulk Hogan under Vince McMahon Sr. but it never happened:

Well, I was in Japan and the old man Vince [McMahon Sr.] said, ‘Abdullah, I’m gonna bring you in to –’ because Hulk Hogan wanted to work with me in New York, and [Stu] Hart said to me, ‘Abdullah, you coming to New York?…’ So what happened, they asked a few of the wrestlers, ‘What do you think of bringing Abdullah The Butcher into New York?’ And they said, ‘I don’t know. He’s gonna use the fork, use gimmicks and stuff’ and that was it. It was cut, and I never went in.

