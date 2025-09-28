— “Timeless” Toni Storm is set to return to Hollywood, Florida.

AEW confirmed that the former Women’s Champion will appear at Dynamite’s Sixth Anniversary special. Storm has been absent since dropping the title to Kris Statlander in a four-way match at AEW All Out.

The anniversary edition of Dynamite will run two and a half hours instead of the usual two.

You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite’s Sixth Anniversary special below:

* AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs

* Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander & Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega & Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) vs. Josh Alexander & Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm returns.

* Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) returns.

— On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster defeated the team of Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson).

Though once known as The Acclaimed, Bowens and Caster were uneasy allies throughout the bout. The finish came when Bowens landed a rolling elbow on Johnson, allowing Caster to secure the pinfall.

Following the match, Jerry Lynn encouraged the two to celebrate with their signature “scissor” gesture, and the crowd loudly chanted for it. However, Bowens opted to walk away without participating.

The win marked the first for the duo since November 2024, despite not competing under The Acclaimed name on this night.

Will @PlatinumMax and @Bowens_Official be able to make up and scissor it out?! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NBAbNuzMFQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2025

— AEW went old school on Collision with a throwback-style promo featuring Tony Schiavone.

Schiavone hyped the company’s upcoming swing through Florida, highlighting that AEW will host four shows in just eight days across the Sunshine State.

#AEW is coming back to Florida with 4 huge events across the Sunshine State! Don’t miss out, get your tickets now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/AWWC0txDND — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2025

— Dalton Castle made his in-ring return on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Castle teamed up with The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) to defeat the trio of KM, Corey Sparks, and Cowpoke Paul. The finish came when Castle secured the win with the Bangarang.

This marked Castle’s first match since July 13, 2024 (taped July 10), when he faced Roderick Strong. He had been sidelined with a bicep injury suffered earlier that month.