During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW, joining the commentary team to call the action. However, his night quickly took a dark turn. Midway through the show, the Death Riders emerged from the crowd and launched a brutal assault on Cabana.

The group beat him down at ringside, leaving him bloodied before Jon Moxley wrapped a chain around his neck and hung him over the top rope in a vicious display.

This marks Cabana’s first appearance on AEW programming since last year, though he’s remained active on the independent wrestling circuit.

The Death Riders are sending a message to Hangman Adam Page by brutally attacking @ColtCabana! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/TI335wQCta — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: After he was brutally attacked on #AEWCollision by @JonMoxley and the Death Riders, @ColtCabana gets checked up on by some old friends… pic.twitter.com/Ub0qmxkWdu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2025

MJF is set to appear in the upcoming comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2, playing one of Happy Gilmore’s sons. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the “Insight” podcast, Adam Sandler had high praise for the former AEW World Champion, calling him “funny as hell.” He said,

“Funny as hell. What a great kid. Love him. Family member. He went and had a match and then came back the next day. He was alright — came back bruised. He had some extra bruises. He was a stud. That kid is jacked and he’s a stud. I’m happy to say he’s my fake son forever. I love my fake son. I love him in real life.”

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres July 25 on Netflix.

Adam Sandler talks about working with @The_MJF in Happy Gilmore 2 pic.twitter.com/7JAjY7xSLS — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 19, 2025

While speaking at Starrcast 2025, Bryan Danielson revealed when he realized it was time to step away from full-time wrestling. According to Danielson, the decision came during last year’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event in St. Louis, where he faced off against Will Ospreay in a highly praised match. Though he officially retired from full-time competition following WrestleDream, Danielson has continued to make occasional appearances in AEW and ROH, including a surprise return at All In: Texas last week. He said,

“After the Ospreay match (I knew it was time to step away from the ring). My neck has been bad for 10-plus years. I had a neck surgery in 2014. My neck never really came back to where it was before. I was always kind of in a little bit of pain, and then after I wrestled Will — Will is such an incredible athlete, and I am such a stupid man… He can do things that nobody I’ve ever wrestled can do, and because he can do things that nobody I’ve ever wrestled can do, I put myself in a position where I didn’t actually know what I was doing and didn’t ask him what I should do, and so then I landed on my head, and then from there, my neck just got progressively worse. I’d gotten an MRI right after the match with Shingo (Takagi) that was in the Owen Hart Cup last year and the MRI was not great, and yeah, I questioned whether we should even do what we were going to do. It was at that point and then I stopped being able to sleep for more than three or four hours at a time and then it just got to a point where I was just like, ‘Okay, I can’t go on like this…’ I have two relatively young kids and when you talk about, okay, where you put your focus, where you put your attention is the most important thing in your life, right? Am I putting my focus and my attention on these kids who need me and who need to be loved by me?”