Following WWE’s acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, speculation has been swirling over which WWE Superstars might make surprise appearances.

A new report from WrestleVotes indicates that one of the top names in the mix for this weekend’s TripleMania XXXIII is Omos.

Omos has been absent from WWE television in recent months — but that may soon change.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, the outlet revealed that Omos’s name has once again come up in internal talks regarding potential appearances at AAA’s biggest event of the year. The report states,

“In a follow-up from news a few weeks ago, we can report that Omos’ name has once again surfaced in AAA discussions, with one source suggesting he could very well appear this weekend at TripleMania.”

In other Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide news, reports suggest that one of the first major changes under WWE’s ownership could be a full redesign of the AAA logo.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was revealed that WWE is seriously considering updating the iconic branding as part of a broader effort to refresh AAA’s identity within the WWE ecosystem. The report states,

“We are told WWE is strongly considering a re-design of the AAA logo, something that better reflects the company’s new identity under the WWE umbrella, while giving it a fresh, modern look. We’re told we shouldn’t expect to see this logo debut at TripleMania this weekend. However, sources say it is absolutely possible we could see it revealed before the end of the year.”

At WWE Evolution 2, Alexa Bliss teamed with Charlotte Flair to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a fatal four-way match that also featured NXT’s rising duo, Zaria and Sol Ruca, who have been making waves on WWE’s developmental brand.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Bliss reflected on working with ZaRuca at Evolution, praising the pair as “super talented” and expressing confidence that the women’s division is in “great hands.” She said,

“Our roster is incredible, especially NXT where everyone is so freakin’ talented. It was really cool to see the tag match we had with Sol Ruca and Zaria. It was really fun because they are just super talented. It just shows the division is going to be in great hands because these girls are all just incredible.”