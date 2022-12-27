Former WWE superstar and world champion Dave Bautista is receiving major praise for his skills as an actor.

The Animal recently appeared in the new hit Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which also stars Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton. The film’s director, Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson, recently spoke with The Atlantic about Batista transitioning from the world of pro-wrestling into movie acting. Here is what he had to say.

On Batista’s character Duke in Glass Onion:

Dave Bautista. When I was writing [his character, a men’s-rights streamer named Duke Cody], I was picturing a scrawny dude who’s trying to overcompensate. When Bautista was brought up, I was instantly so smitten by the idea. I’ve been a very big fan of his dramatic chops as an actor.

If Batista is the greatest wrestler turned actor ever:

I absolutely 100 percent agree. And I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely, immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that’s what I was excited about. This is someone who has the physical trappings of someone who would play it big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role.

Batista is best known for his work as Drax in Marvel Cinematic Universe, but has also had marquee roles in Blade Runner 2049, Stuber, and will be starring in the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller Knock At The Cabin.