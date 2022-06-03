This morning NJPW held their Best of the Super Juniors finals event from Nippon Budokan, which saw Hiromu Takahashi win the prestigious tournament for the third-year in a row.

That wasn’t all that happened. IMPACT X-Division champion Ace Austin, who competed in the tournament but was eliminated earlier this week, officially joined the promotion’s top faction Bullet Club, and helped them pick up a marquee win over the United Empire.

Bullet Club leader Jay White teased one more surprise before the night would end. That would be the return of KENTA, who has been out of action since January’s WrestleKingdom loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi. NJPW has since issued a full recap of these events on their website, which you can check out below.