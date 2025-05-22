Ace Austin has officially wrapped up his run with TNA Wrestling, as his contract with the company has expired.

While TNA did engage in talks to lock Austin into a new deal, the two sides were ultimately unable to reach an agreement. His final appearance is set for tonight’s episode, where he’ll face off against Mustafa Ali.

MLP’s Scott D’Amore confirmed the departure in his latest column at Yahoo! Sports, emphasizing that Austin and the company have parted ways on good terms.

Austin, 28, first joined TNA in 2019 and quickly made a name for himself, shining as both a singles competitor and as part of a tag team with Chris Bey.