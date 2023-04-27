Ace Austin is hopeful for a huge inter-promotional tag team matchup.

The IMPACT tag champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where he tells the show hosts that he hopes that he and his tag partner, Chris Bey, can eventually have a showdown with the AEW tag team champions, FTR. Austin states that the contrasting styles between the four men would really make for an interesting contest.

I think the obvious (team for myself & Chris Bey to work with) is FTR. I think that would be probably top of the list. I wouldn’t say just because of the separate styles. Also because of the — I mean, they’re very accomplished. I would say the statures too. But the contrasting styles would be a huge part of that.

Austin adds that aside from being entertaining he thinks the matchup would do good business for both brands.

I also think that would be good for the business. I feel like that would be really great for both brands, I feel like that would be great for everybody involved.

Bey and Austin, who are members of the Bullet Club, won the IMPACT tag titles at the beginning of March and recently defended them at the Rebellion pay-per-view.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)