X-Division Champion Ace Austin made his latest title defense against Trey Miguel.

The match took place at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV. Austin went over with his finisher.

Austin won the title at the Rebellion pay-per-view event from Miguel in a triple threat bout.

