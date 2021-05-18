Impact Wrestling star Acey Romero made an appearance on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he opened up on his recent battle with COVID-19.

“I feel I’m pretty lucky because I only had probably three bad days, and one really bad day, where I thought the grim reaper was coming for me. The extent of the things I’m going through were the fevers. I haven’t had a fever in five years. That knocked me on my a*s. I was running 102, 103 degree fevers. I had body aches, and the breathing. The breathing is not the worst, but not the best. I have a personal trainer and I was getting my cardio really good, and now, I walk up the steps, a flight of stairs up to my house today, and I’m blown up. Tomorrow, as we record this on the 12th, I will be non-contagious and I can go do whatever. I’m nervous to go back into the gym. I’m a little trepidatious, how I’m going to do it and how I’m going to be…I just hope that my breathing and stuff will return. I can’t taste or smell right now, which sucks. I haven’t eaten a lot for the past 11 days. I’ve gone three or four days without eating. I have no appetite. I’m not really hungry and can’t taste anything, so what’s the point? So, hopefully my taste and my smell will come back, and my breathing will start to regulate and be more normal to what it was, but, other than that, I consider myself very lucky because I know that it could have gotten way worse, so hopefully, I’m out of the woods.”

“I was really bad with eating and drinking. Now I can have a beer once and a while and be fine. Now I have control with my food where I am not overeating all the time when I’m sad and upset and those types of things. That’s the hardest thing sometimes to do is admit that you have problems and find a new way to be strong enough to get control of those things. It’s made my life better 10 fold. It has made me a better person and a better wrestler.”