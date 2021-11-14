According to Fightful Select, fans should expect to see pro-wrestling star ACH (Jordan Myles in NXT) much more often in MLW following his return to the promotion at their recent War Chamber tapings.

The report states that ACH has been wrestling in the Illinois and Texas area since March, but had not received a ton of bookings outside of those two states. Sources from MLW tell the publication that he will be more involved going forward. For those who missed the tapings ACH competed in the multi-man ladder match to crown a new MLW National Openweight champion.

ACH was released from NXT back in 2019.