The latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast was rising star, Action Andretti.

During his interview, the man who defeated Chris Jericho in his first televised match opens up about working alongside fellow superstar, Ricky Starks, who he credits for being a huge help to him in this time. Andretti adds that he was a fan of The Absolute One prior to his time in AEW, and considers himself lucky to be performing next to him as his popularity grows with the fanbase.

Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much he’s enjoyed working with Starks:

He’s really good to work with. He’s very well-liked in AEW, so it’s cool to be paired up with somebody who is so over in the business. He’s been very helpful to me, just learning-wise because I am very much still learning when it comes to in-ring stuff, timing in tag matches, cutting promos backstage. He’s been very helpful to me and helping me learn different things.

On Starks growing in popularity:

I was a fan of Ricky before even coming into AEW. If I would have been hearing this six months back, I would have been like, ‘What? I’m teaming with who? Ricky Starks?’ I feel so blessed to be in the situations I’m put in. He’s so popular right now. For him to be teamed up with the new kid, ‘Hey, I’m the new guy, we’re teamed up now, I hope you like me and you dig what we got going here.’ He’s been cool to me and I think we’re starting to build good chemistry together. It’s cool to be in there with the Absolute.

