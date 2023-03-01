Action Andretti says he’s ready to get a little crazy for tonight’s Face of the Revolution ladder match on AEW Dynamite.

Andretti joins Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, Ortiz, AR Fox, Eddie Kingston, and a debuting Komander in the match, which will give the winner a guaranteed shot at whatever title they choose to go after.

To promote the bout, Andretti joined Denise Salcedo for an interview, where he promised the faithful AEW fan base a great show ahead of this Sunday’s Revolution. Highlights can be found below.

Says he’s excited to be featured in a big match:

I’m very excited for this. I’m definitely in there with a big names in AEW, a lot of talent. Very cool to be on the same graphic as a lot of those guys and just be featured on Dynamite. We’re here in San Francisco, California. Im thinking there’s gonna be a very hot crowd tonight. People are gonna be excited for the pay-per-view.

Promises to do some reckless stuff in the match:

I’m ready to do some reckless stuff and put my body on the line to get that number one contendership for the TNT Championship, so I’m ready. I’ve been prepping myself, I’ve been thinking of different ideas of ways I can use a ladder to hurt people who are in my way. I’m very excited. This is gonna be a very interesting match. It’s gonna be a great Dynamite.

In a different interview Andretti credited Ricky Starks for helping him out backstage on on-screen. You can read about that here. His full interview with Salcedo can be found below.

