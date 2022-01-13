VICO Game Studio and Reverb Triple XP issued the following press release announcing that their Action Arcade Wrestling video game will be released on the Nintendo Switch this February. Check out the full details, including a trailer for the game, below.

ACTION ARCADE WRESTLING SMASHES ONTO NINTENDO SWITCH THIS FEBRUARY

Get Ready to Deliver Flying Dropkicks and Fireballs at a Sizzling 60FPS On Switch Next Month

SAN DIEGO, CA – JANUARY 13, 2022 – Bring your powerbombs, fireballs, and steel chairs to the wrestling ring! VICO Game Studio, in partnership with Reverb Triple XP, has announced today that Action Arcade Wrestling will launch on Nintendo Switch this February. In a few short weeks, ‘90s arcade wrestling fans everywhere will be able to pass around a Joy-Con and land the ultimate finisher at home and on the go.

Choose from over 30 mighty characters and brawl across over 25 playable game modes, including 5-on-5 tag team, Elimination matches, Battle Royale, and more. Perform moonsaults, grab power-ups, unleash laser beams, and pummel the opposition with giant squeaky hammers! After sending rivals to dream land, head to the extensive Wrestle Lab to create the world’s greatest wrestling star, legendary superhero, or even recreate your friends! From old school rasslin’ fans to newcomers and everyone in between, Action Arcade Wrestling on Nintendo Switch can be enjoyed by anyone – anytime and anywhere!

Experience a shocking fun time with Action Arcade Wrestling on Switch this February.

Action Arcade Wrestling is a fast-paced, arcade wrestling extravaganza that superkicks overly simulated wrestling games out of the ring! Master powerful attacks and superhero-like abilities in the most over-the-top wrestling game ever conceived.

Action Arcade Wrestling will launch on Nintendo Switch this February and is currently available on PlayStation4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Stay up to date on Action Arcade Wrestling by following the game on Twitter, ‘Like’ it on Facebook, and visiting its official website at ActionArcadeWrestling.com.